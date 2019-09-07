AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparison side by side

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 236.03 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Neuralstem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential is 600.00% at a $7 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 4.9%. Insiders owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.