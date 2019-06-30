AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparing side by side

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 27.49 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 6.7 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 311.76% and an $7 consensus target price. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 245.27%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than MediWound Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.