AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 10.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.20% -158.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Dividends

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.