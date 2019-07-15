AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 14.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 4.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289.00% -163.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

With average price target of $7.38, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a potential upside of 503.68%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Given AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Dividends

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.