AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.20% -158.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With consensus target price of $5, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. With higher probable upside potential for AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Dividends

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.