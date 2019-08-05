AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 593.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.