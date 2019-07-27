AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.60 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 600.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.3% and 5.7%. About 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 109.31% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.