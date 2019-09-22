AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 600.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 23.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.