AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Chiasma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 593.07%. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $12.67, with potential upside of 149.90%. The data provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Chiasma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 76.5%. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.