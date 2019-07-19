AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 639.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 5.2% respectively. About 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 109.31% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.