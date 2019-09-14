AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 151.88 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 469.11% and an $7 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 35.3% respectively. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.