AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 14.97 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 600.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.