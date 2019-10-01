AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,020,486,041.37% -286.2% -158.5% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,054,478.30% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 733.33% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with average target price of $5. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 362.96% and its average target price is $5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 92.4%. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.