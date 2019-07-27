AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; 5 Analysts Covering Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations has $80 highest and $45 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 202.39% above currents $21.76 stock price. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7. First Analysis maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Friday, March 22. First Analysis has “Buy” rating and $67 target. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Lake Street. See Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 9.After having $-0.26 EPS previously, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.’s analysts see -19.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 233,340 shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) has declined 2.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRX News: 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – MAXIMAL ABSOLUTE CFA RESPONSE TO TREATMENT WAS UP TO 57%, WITH AN INVERSE RELATIONSHIP TO BASELINE CFA; 30/05/2018 – AzurRx Announces Appointment of Dr. James Pennington as Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – AzurRx BioPharma and Mayoly-Spindler Announce Additional Positive Interim Data for MS1819-SD Phase II in Exocrine Pancreatic In; 18/04/2018 AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Preclinical Data with AZX1103; 18/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA – PRECLINICAL STUDIES INVESTIGATED ORAL DELIVERY OF AZ1103 USING THREE CAPSULE FORMULATIONS, ALL APPEARING TO BE WELL TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – HIGHEST MS1819-SD DOSE COHORT CONTINUED TO SHOW GREATER THAN 21% IMPROVEMENT IN CFA IN EVALUABLE PATIENTS; 11/05/2018 – LAURENCE W LYTTON REPORTS 6.15 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA AND MAYOLY-SPINDLER ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FOR MS1819-SD PHASE Il IN EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY (EPI); 23/04/2018 – AzurRx BioPharma and Mayoly-Spindler Announce Additional Positive Interim Data for MS1819-SD Phase Il in Exocrine Pancreatic lnsufficiency (EPI); 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR NOTABLE MILD TO MODERATE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN PHASE llA TRIAL

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. The company has market cap of $26.10 million. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AzurRx BioPharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: ALEC,CODX,AZRX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AzurRx BioPharma Announces R&D Update Call on Monday, July 8th at 4:30 PM ET – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AzurRx readies stock offering; shares down 4% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Southwell Gavin sold $3.21 million. Hershberger Michael D sold 48,926 shares worth $1.97 million. 93,742 shares valued at $2.75M were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 20 AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 3,000 shares. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

The stock increased 7.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 2.64M shares traded or 231.85% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $303.10 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 29.65 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Company Tn owns 34,251 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. P2 Capital Ptnrs Limited invested in 1.85% or 830,000 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 99,176 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Cap Returns Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.36% or 163,985 shares. Lyon Street Capital Lc holds 2.59% or 31,398 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 30,827 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora owns 2,582 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has 11,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc owns 983 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 14,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 217,125 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks. Optimum Investment holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.