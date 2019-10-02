Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.44 24.22M -0.01 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.38 462.06M 0.90 23.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Azure Power Global Limited and Vistra Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 219,981,834.70% 0.4% 0.1% Vistra Energy Corp. 1,826,324,110.67% 5.9% 1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Azure Power Global Limited is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Vistra Energy Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Azure Power Global Limited and Vistra Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Azure Power Global Limited’s upside potential is 116.67% at a $26 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Vistra Energy Corp. is $31, which is potential 18.68% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Azure Power Global Limited appears more favorable than Vistra Energy Corp., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Azure Power Global Limited and Vistra Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 0%. 12.98% are Azure Power Global Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Vistra Energy Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55% Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited has 21.55% stronger performance while Vistra Energy Corp. has -6.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Vistra Energy Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Azure Power Global Limited.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.