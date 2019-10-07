Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)

We are comparing Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.44 24.22M -0.01 0.00 Korea Electric Power Corporation 11 0.00 627.40M -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Azure Power Global Limited and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Azure Power Global Limited and Korea Electric Power Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 217,025,089.61% 0.4% 0.1% Korea Electric Power Corporation 5,863,551,401.87% -2.6% -1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Azure Power Global Limited is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Korea Electric Power Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Azure Power Global Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Azure Power Global Limited and Korea Electric Power Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Azure Power Global Limited has a 114.70% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Azure Power Global Limited and Korea Electric Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 4.1% respectively. Insiders owned 12.98% of Azure Power Global Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55% Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited had bullish trend while Korea Electric Power Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Azure Power Global Limited beats Korea Electric Power Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.