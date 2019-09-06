Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)

We are contrasting Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 42 1.65 N/A 1.81 24.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Azure Power Global Limited and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Azure Power Global Limited and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Azure Power Global Limited and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus price target of Azure Power Global Limited is $26, with potential upside of 136.58%. Meanwhile, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential downside is -14.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Azure Power Global Limited appears more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Azure Power Global Limited and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 54.9%. 12.98% are Azure Power Global Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited was less bullish than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats Azure Power Global Limited.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.