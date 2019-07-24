Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN)

As Electric Utilities companies, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 22 0.00 N/A 2.14 8.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Azure Power Global Limited and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Profitability

Table 2 has Azure Power Global Limited and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 46% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Azure Power Global Limited is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Azure Power Global Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Azure Power Global Limited and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00

Azure Power Global Limited’s upside potential is 138.53% at a $26 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.6% of Azure Power Global Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.6% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors. Azure Power Global Limited’s share owned by insiders are 12.98%. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has 52.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 7.76% -2.48% 8.76% 2.39% -20.57% 30.39% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -1.37% 5.72% -35.61% -22.49% -55.63% -30.97%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited has 30.39% stronger performance while Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima has -30.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima beats Azure Power Global Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.