Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

We are comparing Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Bloom Energy Corporation 12 1.50 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Azure Power Global Limited are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Bloom Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Bloom Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Azure Power Global Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Azure Power Global Limited and Bloom Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Bloom Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Azure Power Global Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 136.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Azure Power Global Limited and Bloom Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 66% respectively. About 12.98% of Azure Power Global Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Bloom Energy Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55% Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited was more bullish than Bloom Energy Corporation.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.