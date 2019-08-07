Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Shorts at SEGRO PLC REIT ORDINARY SHARES (SEGXF) Lowered By 1.08%

Analysts expect Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.AZRE’s profit would be $2.59M giving it 42.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Azure Power Global Limited’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 2,096 shares traded. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has declined 28.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRE News: 31/05/2018 – Azure Roof Power Announces US$ 135 Million Financing; 03/04/2018 – Azure Power Wins 200 MW Solar Power Project in Gujarat; 24/05/2018 – Azure Power Headquarter Receives India’s First and Highest Rated Platinum Certification under LEED v4 Commercial Interiors; 31/05/2018 – Azure Roof Power Announces $135M Financing; 15/05/2018 – Azure Power Surpasses 1 GW of Operating Solar Capacity; 31/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY 200 MWS OF AZURE POWER’S SOLAR ROOFTOP PROJECTS ACROSS INDIA; 31/05/2018 – Azure Power Global: Proceeds Will Be Used to Finance 200 MWs of Azure Power’s Solar Rooftop Projects Across India; 31/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE DEVELOPMENT OF ABOUT 200 MWS OF AZURE ROOF POWER PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE DEVELOPED BY AZURE POWER OUTSIDE A SOLAR PARK AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – PORTFOLIO CROSSED 2 GW MILESTONE BY WINNING FOUR 50 MW PROJECTS FOR A CUMULATIVE CAPACITY OF 200 MWS IN STATE OF MAHARASHTRA

SEGRO PLC REIT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had a decrease of 1.08% in short interest. SEGXF’s SI was 9,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.08% from 9,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 23 days are for SEGRO PLC REIT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s short sellers to cover SEGXF’s short positions. It closed at $9.57 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SEGRO plc, a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties in Europe. The company has market cap of $10.11 billion. The firm also provides utility services and services associated with such activities. It has a 6.49 P/E ratio. It also owns and manages flexible business space for various facilities in the areas of logistics, warehousing, other industrial facilities, offices, and retail.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. The company has market cap of $442.80 million. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts.