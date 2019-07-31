Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Comparison side by side

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 PG&E Corporation 18 0.57 N/A -13.81 0.00

Demonstrates Azure Power Global Limited and PG&E Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Azure Power Global Limited and PG&E Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Liquidity

Azure Power Global Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PG&E Corporation are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. Azure Power Global Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PG&E Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Azure Power Global Limited and PG&E Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Azure Power Global Limited has an average target price of $26, and a 136.36% upside potential. Competitively PG&E Corporation has an average target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 30.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Azure Power Global Limited looks more robust than PG&E Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.6% of Azure Power Global Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 88.6% of PG&E Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 12.98% of Azure Power Global Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.21% of PG&E Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 7.76% -2.48% 8.76% 2.39% -20.57% 30.39% PG&E Corporation -10.86% -23.86% 18.74% -54.76% -58.22% -23.96%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited has 30.39% stronger performance while PG&E Corporation has -23.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Azure Power Global Limited beats PG&E Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.