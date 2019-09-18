Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Azure Power Global Limited has 81.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Azure Power Global Limited has 12.98% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Azure Power Global Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0.40% 0.10% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Azure Power Global Limited and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Azure Power Global Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.92 1.64 2.26

The potential upside of the peers is 54.59%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Azure Power Global Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Azure Power Global Limited are 1 and 1. Competitively, Azure Power Global Limited’s rivals have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Azure Power Global Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Azure Power Global Limited’s peers.

Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited does not pay a dividend.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.