Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Electric Utilities company, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Azure Power Global Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Azure Power Global Limited has 12.98% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Azure Power Global Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0.40% 0.10% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Azure Power Global Limited and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Azure Power Global Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 38.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Azure Power Global Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited has stronger performance than Azure Power Global Limited’s competitors.

Liquidity

Azure Power Global Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Azure Power Global Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Azure Power Global Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Azure Power Global Limited’s competitors.

Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited does not pay a dividend.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.