Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Comparison side by side

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 American Electric Power Company Inc. 83 2.75 N/A 4.11 20.68

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0% 0% American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3%

Azure Power Global Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Azure Power Global Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Azure Power Global Limited has a consensus target price of $26, and a 148.80% upside potential. American Electric Power Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87.33 consensus target price and a -3.24% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Azure Power Global Limited seems more appealing than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Roughly 82.6% of Azure Power Global Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of American Electric Power Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Azure Power Global Limited’s share owned by insiders are 12.98%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azure Power Global Limited 7.76% -2.48% 8.76% 2.39% -20.57% 30.39% American Electric Power Company Inc. 1.58% 0.94% 6.91% 12.92% 26.73% 13.79%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited was more bullish than American Electric Power Company Inc.

American Electric Power Company Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Azure Power Global Limited.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.