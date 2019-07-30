Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Robecosam Ag Has Trimmed Its F M C (FMC) Position

Robecosam Ag decreased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 38.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 70,000 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Robecosam Ag holds 110,888 shares with $8.52M value, down from 180,888 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $11.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 544,745 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Analysts expect Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.AZRE’s profit would be $2.46 million giving it 44.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Azure Power Global Limited’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 4,619 shares traded. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has declined 20.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRE News: 15/05/2018 – Azure Power Surpasses 1 GW of Operating Solar Capacity; 24/05/2018 – Azure Power Headquarter Receives India’s First and Highest Rated Platinum Certification under LEED v4 Commercial Interiors; 22/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – PORTFOLIO CROSSED 2 GW MILESTONE BY WINNING FOUR 50 MW PROJECTS FOR A CUMULATIVE CAPACITY OF 200 MWS IN STATE OF MAHARASHTRA; 24/05/2018 – Azure Power Headquarter Receives lndia’s First and Highest Rated Platinum Certification under LEED v4 Commercial lnteriors; 31/05/2018 – Azure Power Global: Proceeds Will Be Used to Finance 200 MWs of Azure Power’s Solar Rooftop Projects Across India; 17/05/2018 – AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE DEVELOPED BY AZURE POWER OUTSIDE A SOLAR PARK AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – PROJECT WILL BE DEVELOPED OUTSIDE A SOLAR PARK AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – Azure Power Wins 130 MW Solar Power Project in Maharashtra; 17/04/2018 – AZURE POWER – PROJECT AUCTIONED BY SOLAR ENERGY CORPORATION OF INDIA, CO WILL SUPPLY POWER TO SECI FOR NEXT 25 YEARS AT TARIFF OF INR 4.92 PER KWH; 31/05/2018 – AZURE POWER – INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE DEVELOPMENT OF ABOUT 200 MWS OF AZURE ROOF POWER PROJECTS

Robecosam Ag increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 13,390 shares to 219,424 valued at $25.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 62,670 shares and now owns 77,743 shares. Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. FMC had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $96 target. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of FMC in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Nomura. Stephens maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Thursday, February 28. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $95 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 677,594 shares. Cutter & Communications Brokerage reported 59,646 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division owns 9,121 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 748,108 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 53,635 shares. 457,877 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. State Street invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% or 1,156 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 18,195 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 105,000 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.33% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 25,652 shares.

