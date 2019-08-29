Azul S.A. (AZUL) Reaches $35.17 After 6.00% Up Move; Shorts at DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (DACHF) Lowered By 20.46%

DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DACHF) had a decrease of 20.46% in short interest. DACHF’s SI was 280,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.46% from 352,800 shares previously. It closed at $8.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 1.04M shares traded or 82.24% up from the average. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 107.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 11/04/2018 – Azul announces lease of two used freighter aircraft; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – AZUL ANNOUNCES LEASE OF TWO USED FREIGHTER AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AZUL SA – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.0% COMPARED TO MARCH 2017 ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 9.6%; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – AZUL SAYS FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC +16% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – Azul Consolidated Passenger Traffic (RPKS) Increased 10.0% in March; 08/03/2018 – Azul: February Passenger Traffic Up 16.3%; 10/05/2018 – AZUL SA – APRIL CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPKS) INCREASED 17.2% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017 ON A CAPACITY INCREASE (ASKS) OF 17.6%; 08/03/2018 – AZUL 4Q EBIT R$305.6M; 27/04/2018 – United Airlines increases economic stake in Azul to 8.0%The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.03B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $37.28 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AZUL worth $241.80M more.

More notable recent Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Azul and MercadoLibre ink shipping deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Azul Cargo Express and Mercado Libre sign commercial agreement for deliveries all over Brazil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Azul (AZUL), Mercado Libre (MELI) Enter Commercial Delivery Agreement Covering Brazil – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Azul Earnings: Not A Single Weak Spot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Azul: Best-Ever Month Of Traffic Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.03 billion. It provides passenger and cargo transportation services. It has a 25.6 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm operated 739 daily flights to 102 destinations through a network of 202 non-stop routes with a fleet of 123 aircraft.

Among 4 analysts covering Azul (NYSE:AZUL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Azul has $4800 highest and $3900 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 26.53% above currents $35.17 stock price. Azul had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.