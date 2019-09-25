Azul S.A. (AZUL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Major Airlines company, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Azul S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.46% of all Major Airlines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Azul S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.07% of all Major Airlines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Azul S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul S.A. 0.00% 16.30% 2.70% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Azul S.A. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Azul S.A. N/A 33 52.86 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

Azul S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Azul S.A. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Azul S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.40 2.70

$37 is the average target price of Azul S.A., with a potential upside of 8.54%. The potential upside of the peers is 67.66%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Azul S.A. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Azul S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azul S.A. 3.51% 23.33% 58.67% 40.39% 107.97% 46.98% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year Azul S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Azul S.A. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Azul S.A.’s rivals have 0.63 and 0.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. Azul S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Azul S.A.’s peers.

Dividends

Azul S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Azul S.A. beats Azul S.A.’s peers on 5 of the 6 factors.

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. It provides passenger and cargo transportation services. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 739 daily flights to 102 destinations through a network of 202 non-stop routes with a fleet of 123 aircraft. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.