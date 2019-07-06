Azul S.A. (AZUL) and Alta Mesa Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) and Alta Mesa Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Major Airlines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul S.A. 29 0.00 N/A 0.90 28.77 Alta Mesa Resources Inc. N/A 0.29 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Azul S.A. and Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Azul S.A. and Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul S.A. 0.00% 16.3% 2.7% Alta Mesa Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Azul S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Azul S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alta Mesa Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Azul S.A. and Alta Mesa Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Alta Mesa Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Azul S.A.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 10.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Azul S.A. and Alta Mesa Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.8% and 0%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Azul S.A. -8.46% 1.61% -15.1% 1.41% 6.64% -6.61% Alta Mesa Resources Inc. -14.27% -18.56% -80.92% -94.22% -97.47% -81.26%

For the past year Azul S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alta Mesa Resources Inc.

Summary

Azul S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Alta Mesa Resources Inc.

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. It provides passenger and cargo transportation services. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 739 daily flights to 102 destinations through a network of 202 non-stop routes with a fleet of 123 aircraft. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, its oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves were 176.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.