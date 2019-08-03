Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; WPX Energy (WPX) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 181.82% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. AZUL’s profit would be $9.94 million giving it 114.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Azul S.A.’s analysts see -81.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 362,236 shares traded. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 107.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 08/03/2018 AZUL 4Q NET REV. R$2.19B, EST. R$2.10B; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.6 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 10/05/2018 – Azul 1Q Passenger Traffic Increased 13.4%; 10/05/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.4 PCT, DOWN 0.3 POINTS; 27/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS ECONOMIC STAKE IN AZUL TO 8.0%; 23/03/2018 – Azul Systems Releases Zulu Builds of OpenJDK with Full Support for Java SE 10; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – BOTH AIRCRAFT ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR

WPX Energy Inc (WPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 162 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 126 reduced and sold equity positions in WPX Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 394.35 million shares, up from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding WPX Energy Inc in top ten positions increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 97 Increased: 109 New Position: 53.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.67M shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 8.73% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. for 820,571 shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 7.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jvl Advisors L.L.C. has 6.46% invested in the company for 1.91 million shares. The New York-based Sir Capital Management L.P. has invested 5.57% in the stock. Peconic Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.00 million shares.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56M for 33.71 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Azul S.A. provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. It has a 30.02 P/E ratio.