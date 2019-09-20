Azimuth Capital Management Upped Splunk (SPLK) Holding; Beacon Roofing Supply Has 0.95 Sentiment

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 76 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 80 reduced and sold their stock positions in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 61.83 million shares, down from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Beacon Roofing Supply Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 48 New Position: 28.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 2,690 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 115,198 shares with $14.49 million value, up from 112,508 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $18.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 290,970 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shareholders Booked A 91% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 727 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.09% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 436,089 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 10,802 shares. 175,651 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 28,905 shares. National Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 11,444 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 31 shares. 13,530 were accumulated by Point72 Asset L P. Westfield Cap Management Company Lp holds 571,187 shares. Fil Limited holds 69,842 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bb&T reported 5,264 shares. 13,525 are owned by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability accumulated 131,366 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 32,226 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Limited.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 22,387 shares to 89,269 valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 21,924 shares and now owns 58,273 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is 17.00% above currents $121.2 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, May 24 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, September 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 24 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Beacon Roofing (BECN) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" on September 05, 2019

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 148,474 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply