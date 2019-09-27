Azimuth Capital Management Upped Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $4.60 Million as Stock Rose; Polen Capital Management Increases Position in Zoetis (ZTS)

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 86,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 10.19M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 10.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 16,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 38,156 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, up from 21,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 406,625 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,830 shares to 136,577 shares, valued at $27.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 16,622 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Westfield Mgmt Communication Ltd Partnership owns 224,550 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Cleararc holds 0.11% or 1,282 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp reported 11,234 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,503 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 215,938 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thornburg Mgmt accumulated 67,949 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 1,528 are held by Miles Capital. 3.85 million were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability. 982 are owned by Finance Counselors Incorporated. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 21,200 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Daiwa Group Inc invested in 7,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Corp has 1.71% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 344,311 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28M shares to 11.31 million shares, valued at $947.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).