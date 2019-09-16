Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Its Verizon Comm (VZ) Holding; CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHARE (CFWFF) Shorts Up By 2.85%

CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had an increase of 2.85% in short interest. CFWFF’s SI was 4.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.85% from 4.65M shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 1293 days are for CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s short sellers to cover CFWFF’s short positions. The stock increased 9.46% or $0.1183 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3683. About 2,550 shares traded. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Verizon Comm Inc (VZ) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 8,974 shares as Verizon Comm Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 225,147 shares with $12.86M value, down from 234,121 last quarter. Verizon Comm Inc now has $247.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 5.14M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Capital Lc Adv has 42,180 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 108,406 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 0.07% or 7,276 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp invested 2.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 928,716 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Com has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability, a Louisiana-based fund reported 382,532 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru Inc De, a New York-based fund reported 8,362 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.68% or 104,831 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com reported 613,097 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 2.32% or 411,670 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 6,203 shares. Northrock Prtn Lc holds 0.07% or 4,142 shares in its portfolio. Mendel Money reported 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 4,953 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 8,255 shares to 35,638 valued at $3.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 78,265 shares and now owns 155,125 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.82% above currents $59.72 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18.