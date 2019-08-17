Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Stake By $4.05 Million; 6 Analysts Bullish Target (TGT)

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 5.44% above currents $84.21 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $90 target. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $67.0000 Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Upgrade

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 93.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,077 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 2,784 shares with $263,000 value, down from 45,861 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $67.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.33M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $43.14 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 90,955 shares to 222,352 valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2,741 shares and now owns 15,494 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charter Trust stated it has 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Clearbridge Invests Llc stated it has 9,081 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc reported 62,227 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,781 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Fairfax Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 1,114 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners reported 4,175 shares. Barnett holds 3,795 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 474,299 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 54,356 were reported by Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Company. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.53% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Blackhill Capital reported 0.45% stake.