Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed By $320,000 Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake; Tt International Has Trimmed By $21.32 Million Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 43.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 5,155 shares with $415,000 value, down from 9,155 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $33.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Reports Higher Overall Sales And Earnings But Vehicle Segment Declines – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,659 shares to 80,197 valued at $30.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 62,955 shares and now owns 206,755 shares. Techtronic Inds Ltd Sp Adr (TTNDY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.21 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 54,150 are owned by Highland Mngmt Limited Liability. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated holds 13,018 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability accumulated 17,966 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 425,049 shares or 0.04% of the stock. M&R has 3,060 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moody Bankshares Tru Division owns 1,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp has 17.40 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 272,079 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 4.54M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Loews Corporation accumulated 2,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Inv Advsrs reported 10,590 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12.