Azimuth Capital Management Stake In Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) Was Upped; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Adma Biologics (ADMA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 1.42 million shares traded or 98.06% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (MDLZ) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 90,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 222,352 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 131,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 3.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. On Friday, May 17 Grossman Adam S bought $120,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 30,000 shares. Grossman Jerrold B had bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000 on Friday, May 17. 5.81M shares were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust, worth $21.80M. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC had bought 4.00M shares worth $16.00 million on Tuesday, May 21. The insider Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000. Mond James bought $18,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 21,344 shares. 1.66M are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 43,700 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5,255 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 14,720 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 30,927 shares. Service Automobile Association has 11,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 22,799 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Geode Capital Management Llc owns 322,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6,250 shares or 0% of the stock. 44,891 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 24,286 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADMA Bio closes $52M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADMA Biologics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FDA Approves ASCENIVâ„¢, a Novel Intravenous Immune Globulin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics Provides Regulatory Update on BIVIGAM® PAS Submissions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Foods, Mondelez settle wheat price manipulation case – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut & reported 2.98% stake. Strategic Limited reported 9,056 shares stake. 32,475 were accumulated by Schulhoff Co. Becker Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,498 shares. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Usca Ria Limited Liability Co owns 12,942 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Ptnrs owns 7.12M shares. King Luther Capital holds 0.72% or 1.89M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 10.94 million shares. Agf Investments America Inc reported 57,289 shares. 4,759 are held by Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Davenport Company Llc holds 1.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 2.01 million shares. First City Cap reported 30,956 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,073 shares to 78,949 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 41,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,595 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ).