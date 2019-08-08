Azimuth Capital Management Stake In Canadian Nat’l Railway (CNI) Was Upped; Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Upped Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 98,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4.85 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.35M, up from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 541,376 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat’l Railway (CNI) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 6,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 87,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat’l Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 630,266 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sohu.Com Inc by 23,654 shares to 30,521 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regis Corp/Mn (NYSE:RGS) by 20,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,848 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).