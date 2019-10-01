Azimuth Capital Management Stake In Agilent Technologies (A) Was Has Raised; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Stock Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 78,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.81M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 783,070 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 48,595 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 113,465 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47M, up from 64,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.16M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,248 shares to 74,448 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,015 shares, and cut its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes" on September 16, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney reported 3,375 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 73,312 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 11,073 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc has 202 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 80,000 shares. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability has 244 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 159,268 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 732,349 shares. 700 are owned by Trustmark State Bank Trust Department. Amer Century holds 0.3% or 4.09 million shares in its portfolio. Tekla Ltd accumulated 33,600 shares. Invest House Lc reported 12,605 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,004 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,415 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 281,639 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 1,734 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 2,852 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 5,768 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% or 725,415 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 12,400 are held by Highstreet Asset Inc. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc holds 0.04% or 68,367 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 4,716 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 3,055 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 3,651 shares stake. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.09 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on April 15, 2019

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 27,886 shares to 7.97 million shares, valued at $294.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 812,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).