Azimuth Capital Management Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Lowered by $533,025; As Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose, Third Point Lifted Its Holding by $79.20 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,773 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 50,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 2.14M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 1.93M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holdings Nv Ny Reg Shares (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,876 shares to 14,111 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20B for 21.36 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66M. Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings.