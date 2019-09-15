Azimuth Capital Management Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Boosted Stake in Celgene (CELG)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 8,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 35,638 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 27,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04M, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 106,292 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 25,000 shares stake. Heritage Mgmt Corp stated it has 29,278 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Carlson Lp reported 2.89M shares. 14,990 are owned by Pictet North America Advsr. Rock Springs Mgmt Lp reported 185,150 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 525,488 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 4,965 were accumulated by Cadence Bank Na. Cubic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Star invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Sit Inv Assocs has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 27,445 shares. Hussman Strategic stated it has 40,000 shares. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mariner Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 6,907 shares to 133,382 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 3,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,278 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.