Azimuth Capital Management Position in Reins Grp Of America (RGA) Lifted by $339,810 as Market Value Rose; Emory University Continues to Hold Stake in Retrophin (RTRX)

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 119,681 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Reins Grp Of America (RGA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 48,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Reins Grp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $159.22. About 87,405 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 2,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.41% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 19,267 shares. Charles Schwab stated it has 297,234 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 40 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 41,618 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 86,799 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Penn Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.17% stake. 5,089 are held by Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Llc. Somerset holds 0.24% or 3,247 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 6,718 shares. Cambridge Research holds 3,460 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% or 1,577 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,888 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. Another trade for 2,753 shares valued at $394,199 was sold by Laughlin John P Jr.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ) by 29,782 shares to 45,597 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,508 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares to 71,884 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,959 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. Shares for $42,558 were sold by ROTE WILLIAM E.. REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of stock or 1,769 shares. $45,667 worth of stock was sold by ASELAGE STEVE on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 98,467 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 252,089 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 94 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 9,911 shares. Fosun Intll Limited holds 56,837 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 173,478 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa), a New York-based fund reported 136,765 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Shell Asset Management reported 7,433 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Communication holds 0% or 584 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab, California-based fund reported 292,406 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Co Nj invested in 0.01% or 10,502 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 55,520 shares.