Azimuth Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Boosted by $499,473; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Upped Its Dave And Busters (PLAY) Stake by $3.77 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 235,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79 million, up from 231,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 4.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 86,730 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,575 shares to 47,773 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,949 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning Group reported 2,370 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 138,506 shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas owns 2.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 205,538 shares. Chickasaw Capital Limited reported 19,090 shares. Marketfield Asset invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Portland Limited Liability Company holds 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,953 shares. 295,242 were accumulated by Sabal Trust. Howard Mgmt owns 314,852 shares for 5.24% of their portfolio. 6.92M are held by Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 365,961 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 3.82% or 230,643 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 20,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Davenport And Limited reported 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.01% or 28,452 shares in its portfolio.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares to 53,352 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 86,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,527 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).