Azimuth Capital Management Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Lowered by $2.17 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position by $815,339

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 21,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $341.16. About 609,051 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 11,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 54,682 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, down from 66,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.02M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 3,844 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ls Invest has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Pinnacle invested in 0.05% or 7,763 shares. Acg Wealth holds 4,225 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust &, Iowa-based fund reported 1,536 shares. 1,370 are owned by Wendell David Inc. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 251,948 shares. Burney holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 7,429 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.02% or 725 shares. Johnson Inc owns 6,441 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Com invested in 0.02% or 3,358 shares. Hennessy Advsrs reported 9,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 876,044 shares. Atria Invests Limited Co owns 1,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) by 11,195 shares to 140,453 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Financials Etf (VFH) by 22,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,027 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Incorporated (NYSE:LOW).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 235,622 shares, valued at $27.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 33,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).