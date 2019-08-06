Azimuth Capital Management Position in Discover Financial (DFS) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Harris Del (HRS) Shareholder Signaturefd Raised Position

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2157.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,515 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 252.79% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 04/05/2018 – Maxx Builders President Harris Khan talks of expansion throughout the Texas region; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Dwayne Harris becomes Giants’ salary-cap casualty; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein, Harris to Interior: Don’t Touch Mojave Desert Plan; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 20/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris Announces Military Service Academy Resource Forums; 30/04/2018 – HALF OF HARRIS INTERACTIVE POLL RESPONDENTS TRUST MACRON: AFP; 23/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris supports Gov. Wolf, Krasner decision on not opposing release of Meek Mill; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: HAPPY TO HOLD ONTO ADT IF MARKET DOESN’T REFLECT VALUE

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Financial (DFS) by 105.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 59,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 115,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 55,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 1.75 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mgmt Com has 0.06% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 13,067 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Pcl owns 835,684 shares. Tributary Mngmt Lc holds 15,000 shares. 2,205 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Cwm Ltd Company has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,081 shares. Gam Ag has 8,174 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 0.06% or 171,710 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc holds 5,175 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,606 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.57 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 73 are owned by Ent Financial Services. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Orrstown Fincl Svcs has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Coastline Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,044 shares to 28 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 235,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,183 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.