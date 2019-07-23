Azimuth Capital Management Position in Amphenol Cl A (APH) Trimmed by $4.71 Million; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Price Rose, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Trimmed Holding

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 92,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,559 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 279,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 594,299 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 50,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,124 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 103,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 1.31 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Capital Research Investors accumulated 0.05% or 3.99M shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 318,984 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 169 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 417,526 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited reported 2.15 million shares stake. Orrstown Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 112,538 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 74,770 shares. Covalent Prtnrs Ltd holds 259,029 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 101 shares. Kennedy Capital Management, Missouri-based fund reported 175,867 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Penn National Gaming to Close Resorts Casino Tunica – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Passes Through 7% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. APH’s profit will be $277.82 million for 26.12 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Cap Invests has invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 444 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 10,890 shares. Sageworth Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 119,107 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,805 shares. Hemenway Co Ltd holds 0.19% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 12,670 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 22.45 million shares. Da Davidson & holds 33,833 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 681,961 shares. 989 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 85,952 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,724 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 21,906 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,265 shares to 75,742 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank Ny (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).