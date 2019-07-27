Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Verizon Comm (VZ) Holding by $1.81 Million; Stock Rose; As Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stock Value Rose, First Dallas Securities Has Lifted Stake by $465,025

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (VZ) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 30,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,121 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, down from 264,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.15 million shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Adams Craig N, worth $16,000. 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was made by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24.

