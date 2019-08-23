Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Its Resmed (RMD) Holding by $1.27 Million; Valuation Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Prospector Partners Cut Its Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 12,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 98,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 110,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 406,162 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 140,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 176,401 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 316,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 4.28M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,900 shares to 122,819 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 188,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 40,720 shares to 130,939 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

