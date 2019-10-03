Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) stake by 10.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 3,626 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 31,476 shares with $5.82 million value, down from 35,102 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. now has $46.37B valuation. The stock increased 3.39% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $222.68. About 1.05 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 3,962 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 218,986 shares with $28.72 million value, down from 222,948 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $194.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.92% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 5.51 million shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) stake by 34,969 shares to 84,742 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 7,535 shares and now owns 10,100 shares. Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is -2.15% below currents $139.19 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 89,477 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company has invested 0.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0.08% or 930 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.71% or 12,753 shares in its portfolio. California-based Grassi Mngmt has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa invested in 2.99% or 32,256 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 12,236 shares. Moreover, Wendell David Assocs Inc has 1.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Leuthold Group Limited reported 5,478 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 3.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 161,503 shares. General Amer Invsts Incorporated invested in 140,000 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Co reported 7,762 shares. North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Merchants owns 1.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 57,778 shares. 15,155 are owned by West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is -0.63% below currents $222.68 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $254.03M for 45.63 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Ps Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) stake by 17,058 shares to 17,628 valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) stake by 43,126 shares and now owns 909,207 shares. Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE) was raised too.