Azimuth Capital Management Lifted Stake in At&T (T) by $1.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; Eagle Global Advisors Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $4.66 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 28,074 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 123,036 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 94,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $183.83. About 5.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 53,275 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 278,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 225,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 8.91M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 55,054 shares. American Bank holds 2,338 shares. Beese Fulmer Inc reported 135,360 shares. At State Bank stated it has 73,382 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 56,049 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Garland Capital owns 119,316 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd stated it has 23,538 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Co holds 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 97,115 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 300,660 shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 1.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 452,566 shares. Old Republic invested 3.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,476 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory has 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Everett Harris Ca reported 21,112 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 26,585 shares to 87,202 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 43,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,031 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Limited holds 3.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 52,633 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barnett And Company Inc has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blb&B Advsrs Lc has 24,923 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Wade G W reported 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 24,553 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 3.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guild Inv Mngmt accumulated 3,256 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,969 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Hartline Corp has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Savant Ltd Llc has 9,591 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 13,638 shares. Aviva Public Limited owns 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.04M shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 7,600 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 80,495 shares to 172,995 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,051 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

