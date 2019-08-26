Azimuth Capital Management Lifted Its Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holding; Grs Advisors Has Upped Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake

Grs Advisors Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) stake by 37.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grs Advisors Llc acquired 100,574 shares as Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Grs Advisors Llc holds 372,071 shares with $12.86 million value, up from 271,497 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc now has $4.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 192,578 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) stake by 127.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 49,850 shares as Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 88,830 shares with $3.34 million value, up from 38,980 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp now has $3.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 182,583 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 168,810 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 447,265 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based American National Insur Com Tx has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 17,436 shares. 90,518 are held by Stifel Fincl. Private Asset Management owns 144,405 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 12,512 shares. 21,282 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Founders Fin Ltd Liability Co invested in 16,252 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt invested 1% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.15% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 131,615 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 9,421 shares to 212,537 valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) stake by 30,560 shares and now owns 93,895 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) was reduced too.

Grs Advisors Llc decreased Sba Communications Corp New stake by 30,403 shares to 48,227 valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corepoint Lodging Inc stake by 452,760 shares and now owns 204,541 shares. Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc was reduced too.