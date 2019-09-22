Azimuth Capital Management Lifted Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $357,525; Mattel (MAT) Holder Ariel Investments Has Increased Its Stake by $25.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 13.70M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.54M, up from 11.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 2.09 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 12/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 12 / 2018 – Mattel, Inc. – New York City Region; 21/05/2018 – Mattel to Refinance $500 Million of Debt as 2019 Maturity Looms; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO SEVEN EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Margo Georgiadis to step down. Ynon Kreiz will replace her; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 16/03/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Rating Reflects Disruption in Toy Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Bankruptcy; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 7,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 155,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 147,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 14,018 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 947,450 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Griffin Asset Incorporated has 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lmr Llp has invested 0.24% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Jpmorgan Chase owns 195,808 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.05% or 101,300 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 29,230 shares stake. Edgepoint Incorporated reported 4.07% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 14,368 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 5,000 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 107,391 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 81,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,256 shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 66,761 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 0.91% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 409,471 shares. Provident Tru holds 6,452 shares. Northern Corporation reported 22.58M shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roosevelt Invest Incorporated reported 21,509 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 5,935 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 69,939 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 287,834 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Terril Brothers holds 464,354 shares or 6.72% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability reported 406,237 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Ri has 54,306 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21,924 shares to 58,273 shares, valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,403 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.